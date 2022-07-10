Malaika Arora is truly ageing like a fine wine. Can anybody ever believe that she is 48? Because she could give a tough competition and even look better than a 21-year-old. While the masses cannot help but praise her fitness journey, netizens can’t help but notice her “too much foundation” at the latest event. Scroll below for all the reactions.

Advertisement

As most know, Malaika is often under the radar over her gym spottings. She also grabbed attention over her pictures alongside beau Arjun Kapoor from Paris. But one cannot deny that with a lot of eyeballs, also come to a lot of opinions. Hence, the actress often faces merciless trolls.

Advertisement

Last night, Malaika Arora was seen oozing oomph in a see-through white embellished saree. She looked gorgeous in the matching blouse with a deep plunging neckline. The actress shell out utmost grace in her attire and opted for a bun, unlike her usual spottings. She completed her look with minimal accessories that only included a pair of earrings and a huge rock on her left finger and a silver clutch.

While everything was perfect with the look pulled off by Malaika Arora, netizens couldn’t help but notice that her face makeup wasn’t on-point. Her face complexion wasn’t matching with the same of her body. Many pointed out that the foundation was used in access and turned out to be the party-pooper.

A user wrote, “Too much foundation…Saree is pretty”

Another commented, “Is k moo se lag ra he ab k dubara is ne plastic surgery kara dali he”

“Too much makeup oldie,” a user wrote.”

A comment read, “Abey iska face ka colour alag hai aur body ka colour alag…aisa kyu bey.”

Another pointed out, “Something different on her face this time”

Check out the viral video ft Malaika Arora below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Capsule Gill: Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Blocks 100 Acres For Shooting! Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Biggie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram