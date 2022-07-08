Prabhas impressed everyone with his larger-than-life character in the Baahubali franchise but his other big-budget films failed to make an impact. However, the actor isn’t losing hope as he’ll be soon back with promising films. Last year it was reported that the South superstar has been roped in for Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit but the leading lady wasn’t confirmed. As per the latest report, Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan might be paired opposite the actor. Yes! you read that right.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Vanga’s upcoming movie will be the South actor’s 25th film. The details of the film are currently kept under wraps but it is said to release worldwide in multiple languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, including international languages, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

As per the latest reports by Tollywood.net, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his team are on a search for a perfect cast and leading lady opposite Prabhas. Reportedly, the makers have approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role and they’re in talks with Bollywood’s one of the most talented actresses.

As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan hasn’t given her confirmation yet but it’ll be a great opportunity for her. On the other hand, it’ll be great news for her fans if she agrees to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit.

As per earlier reports, the Baahubali star wasn’t the first choice for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film instead the makers had approached Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. The reason behind their rejection was never shared but it was the Saaho star who loved the script.

While announcing the movie, Prabhas spoke about the film and his collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he said, “This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it’ll be a special film for my fans too. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It’s an amazing storyline and I can’t wait to start working on Spirit as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time.”

Other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prabhas will also be seen with Deepika Padukone in Project K, who is also an A-list actress. He’ll also be seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush and Prashant Neel directorial Salaar.

