From past a week, rumours are a buzz that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to reunite with his Kabir Singh leading lady, Kiara Advani, for his upcoming film, Spirit. Headlined by Prabhas, Spirit, the makers were reportedly considering Kiara and Rashmika Mandanna to become actor’s leading lady. However, it was being said that Kiara and Rashmika will have to fight it out to be the leading actress in SRV’s upcoming film.

Currently, Kiara is on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Read on.

But it looks like, Kiara Advani is not a part of Prabhas’ Spirit in any way. Recently, the actress team released an official statement denying the reports of her being approached for it. Kiara’s spokesperson revealed that the Kabir Singh actress has not been approached to be Prabhas leading lady.

The spokesperson of Kiara Advani officially stated their stance on the reports saying, “In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film starring Prabhas, Kiara Advani’s spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone. Hence, kindly request everyone to refrain from indulging in the rumours. “

A source closer to the film had earlier revealed to India Today, “The makers are looking to cast either Kiara or Rashmika in the lead role. Post the lead is finalised, the film is expected to go on floors.” Kiara and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have earlier worked together in Kabir Singh, which was an official Hindi Adaption of Arjun Reddy.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. That apart, she also has a couple of interesting projects like Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and RC15 with Ram Charan.

