Janhvi Kapoor turned up the heat as she channel her inner poo at girl’s night yesterday. The actress was seen arriving as a famous restaurant in Bandra. Accompanying her were Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Netizens aren’t impressed with her attitude towards a fan and have been mercilessly trolling her. Scroll below for all the details!

It isn’t the first time that Janhvi has been a target of haters. Many have previously claimed that she’s trying to be the Indian version of Kim Kardashian. But can you really blame her? She has an hourglass figure and why should she stop herself from flaunting it in the best possible way!

A video is going viral on the internet where Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a mustard yellow top and has complemented it with a dark green skirt. The outfit is really similar to what Kareena Kapoor Khan wore as Poo in K3G. The only difference is the modern twist that the Dhadak actress has given to the outfit with vibrant and currently trending colours.

One could note that Janhvir Kapoor worn top was backless with just drawstrings holding it all together. She left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup for her girl’s night with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

As she moved towards the restaurant, one could see a woman approaching Janhvi Kapoor for a picture. But she royally ignored her and walked towards the entry. Netizens didn’t like her attitude and have been shaming her over the same.

“Her face is saying get lost all I’m rich girl I don’t want to click picture with clumsy people give me some space,” a user wrote.

“Sad for that aunty,” another commented.

A viewer wrote, “Akad dekho”

A user even dragged Ananya Panday as they wrote, “Both overacting ki dukaan in one video,need to learn still acting from joining classes.”

Another wrote, “Acting to aati nhi or chle heroine bnne”

Do you think it is fair to troll Janhvi Kapoor amid fans mobbing her at a public place? Comment your views below!

