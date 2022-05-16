Anushka Sharma, who entered Bollywood in 2008 with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has come a long way. The actress – who tied the knot with cricketer Viral Kohli in Italy on December 11, 2017, welcomed their first child – daughter Vamika in January 2021. Since becoming a mother, the actress is back to fulfilling her work commitments, be it brand associations or films.

Now, in a recent chat, the actress got candid about the work culture in Bollywood and even called herself “a rat in a rat race.” Not just that, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress also spoke about how working mothers need to be understood more in a world that is ‘male-dominated.’ Read on to know all she shared.

While in conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka Sharma got candid about the work culture in the film industry. Talking about it, the Sultan actress said, “My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run’—it’s a rat race, and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up.”

In the same conversation, Anushka Sharma also noted that things are now different for her as she is a mother and work-life balance is of utmost importance. Elaborating on the same, the Sui Dhaaga actress said, “Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated.”

She continued, “Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother. Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful.”

Anushka Sharma added that women could do with more support from workplaces. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi debutant actress said, “I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough. I wish we collectively paid more attention to how nurturing a child is important for the world at large. And that is, probably, the complete opposite of our ‘go, go, go’ culture.”

Well said Anushka.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s last outing as an actress was the 2018 Aanand L Rai directorial Zero. She will soon be seen on the silver screen as a cricketer in Chakda ‘Xpress – a film inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

Anushka Sharma’s recent outing as a producer was the 2022 family thriller drama on Netflix, Mai: A Mother’s Rage, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prashant Narayanan, Raima Sen and more.

