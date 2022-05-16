Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a huge fan following even today and he has continued to be a part of quality cinema even at the age of 79. A recent episode on social media proved that even a legend like Big B is not safe from online trolls as they seem to go all out with insults without any valid reason for their hate. Bachchanji, however, handled these comments with utmost grace and it is probably the sweetest yet sassiest thing on the internet today.

For the unversed, Sr Bachchan was last seen playing a key role in the Ajay Devgn film Runway 34 which received positive response from the audience at the time of its release. The movie is still running in theatres and also stars actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Ajey Nagar in key roles. Apart from this, AB is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

If you are a fan of Amitabh Bachchan, you are probably already aware that he has a very sophisticated way of dealing with trolls and haters. He recently became a target once again when he wished his followers a good morning at around 11:30 am on Facebook. The fact that it was almost afternoon seemed to tick off a few of the netizens and some of them even got abusive about it.

“Don’t you think you wished good morning too soon?”, a comment read and to this, Amitabh Bachchan patiently wrote, “Grateful for the taunt. Was working the whole night and woke up late so sent wishes. I am sorry if you felt hurt.”

Another comment, targeting Amitabh Bachchan’s age, read, “Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (Old man, it’s afternoon)”. The veteran actor decided to school the troll in a subtle way as he wrote as a response, “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old.”

There was also a comment in the same section which accused Amitabh Bachchan of consuming Desi liquor but he was quick to refute it with a little reference related to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem Madhushala. “I do not drink, make others drink Madhushala”, the comment said.

