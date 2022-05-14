Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad is all set to release next week and excitement around the film is at an all-time high. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to be released ever since the first look was launched. Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan even once shared the film’s trailer on Instagram, however, minutes later he deleted it.

Since then many have been confused as to what made Big B delete the Instagram post. Kangana too had reacted to this recently claiming that he may be scared Bollywood may boycott him. Now it seems the megastar has revealed the reason behind deleting the post. Scroll down to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on his Tumblr account on May 11 and shared a cryptic post regarding the incident. In his blog, he spoke about new government guidelines that bar people social media users with a vast number of followers from promoting something without a disclaimer.

Big B wrote on his blog, “There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI (Government of India) and the ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India) guidelines, I think that is who they are, who have now given ruling that Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with a mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.”

He then added, “Else it is becoming illegal. So several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done…else…ya..!! It’s a tough life ain’t it. And all the ‘biggies’ that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives, increases etc., on the numbers – for that is what brings them the commercial…”

Amitabh Bachchan also said trolling is considered an asset in such cases because it encourages debate and keeps the topic alive, increasing numbers. He wrote, “The more you abuse me the more you criticise me the more I shall rise!!- Famous words of the determination of a great businessman that rewrote success history in the corporate world of this country and enacted by Bhaiyu in film.”

Kangana Ranaut previously appeared on Tried & Refused Productions and said, “There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex. They have their own personal stuff also and then there is industry stuff also.”

