Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad has been making headlines ever since the teaser was released with fanfare. The film has been praised by many fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the film. The actress, who is now on a promotional spree, has reacted to Amitabh Bachchan’s deleted tweet.

For the unversed, Big B recently took to Twitter and shared a clip of the Dhaakad’s first song ‘She’s On Fire’. While sharing it he wrote, “All good wishes” and added a thumbs-up emoji. However, shortly after he deleted the tweet which raised a lot of speculations.

During a conversation with Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana Ranaut said that how Bollywood stars did not praise the trailer of Dhaakad while she has always been the first one to promote good films. She recalled how she went out of her way to praise Kriti Sanon’s Mimi and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah last year. This year too, Kangana hailed films like The Kashmir Files and RRR.

Kangana Ranaut then said, “There are personal insecurities and they are all trying to hide behind the thing that oh we will get boycotted from the industry.” Then addressing Amitabh Bachchan’s deleted tweet, the Manikarnika actress said, “Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have. I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”

Talking about the actioner Dhaakad, it is helmed by debutant director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. While Kangana plays the role of a spy Agent Agni, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play antagonist roles. The film is released on May 20 and will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

So what do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s opinion on Amitabh Bachchan’s deleted tweet? Let us know in the comments.

