Playback singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya married his long-time girlfriend, actress Sonia Kapoor in 2018. The two are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. He even shared a picture on social media wishing his better half but netizens began to troll him.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Himesh was previously married to Komal at the age of 21. The two even have a son named Swayam. However, they mutually agreed to part ways and filed for divorce in 2016. Reportedly, this is Himesh’s second marriage.

Advertisement

Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram and shared a picture of what appears to be a selfie. In the picture, the singer-actor was seen alongside his wife Sonia Kapoor. Sharing the pic, he captioned, “Happy Wedding Anniversary My Love @soniakapoor06 ❤️❤️❤️ #love #lovestory”

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Soon after the picture was shared on a paparazzi account, users thronged to the comment section. A user wrote, “Who’s the wife and who’s the husband?” another user commented, “Ye banda zroor seedio pe khada hoga.” A third user left a comment, “Himesh ki age to kam hi ho rahi hai kya hai yr ye 😂”

Previously, Himesh Reshammiya joined the team of Superstar Singer 2 and appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Himesh on the show even teased Sayli Kamble about her engagement and rumoured couple Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Himesh mentioned how he was the first one to notice a spark between Arunita and Pawandeep on Indian Idol.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor & Twinkle Khanna Over The Kashmir Files Debate: “Dear Genocide Deniers, Still Want To Call It Islamophobic?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube