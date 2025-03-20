Sanam Teri Kasam directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have been basking in the success of the re-release of the film at the box office. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer turned out to be the highest grossing re-release and redeemed its unsuccessful run back in 2016. However, did you know that initially very few people were ready to back the project because of it starring new faces? It was then that music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya showed faith in the makers and provided music for the film. Not only this but he also gave the title for the romantic movie.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Sanam Teri Kasam directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru recalled the struggle they faced after casting Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the film and how it was Himesh Reshammiya who was a solid pillar of support in those tough times. On this Vinay Said, “Iske Pehle Hum Superstar Filmein Banate They, Salman Sir Ke Saath, Sunny Deol Sir Ke Saath, Kangana Ke Saath. When we wrote this film which we believed was timeless, Humne Kahan Ki Yeh Humko Naya Ladka Aur Nayi Ladki Ke Saath Hi Karna Hai.”

Adding further, Vinay Sapru told us, “Yeh Ladki Ka Jo Innocence Level Hai, Jo Iske Sanskar Hai, Iske Liye Hume Koi Image Nahi Chahiye Jo Logo Ke Dimag Mein Set Ho. Humne Soch Liya Ki Hume New Boy And New Girl Chahiye, Jiss Din Se Humne Yeh Socha, Uss Din Se Humari Mushkile Shuru Ho Gayi.” He recalled how nobody was ready to finance the film since they did not wish to invest on new faces.

The director-duo had to struggle a great deal during the audition process after which they found their Inder and Saru in Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. However, this added to their difficulty since everyone started judging the cast on the basis of their previous box office duds. It was then that Himesh Reshammiya showed faith in the Sanam Teri Kasam directors.

Vinay Sapru recalls telling Himesh Reshammiya, “Iss Picture Mein Humne New Boy And New Girl Ko Liya Hai Aur Hume Pura Yakeen Hai Ki Iss Picture Ka Music Sirf Aap Hi De Sakte Hai. Humare Paas Paise Toh Nahi Hai Aur Harshvardhan And Mawra Ki Casting Mere Aur Radhika Ji Ke Conviction Pe Hai.” They added how Himesh Reshammiya heard the story of Sanam Teri Kasam and became emotional. Radhika Rao added, “Himesh Ji Film Ki Kahaani Sunkar Rone Lage They.”

The director duo recalled how Himesh Reshammiya readily agreed to provide music for the film and also provided the title of the film for free. Vinay Sapru said, “Himesh Ji Bole Yeh Main Kar Raha Hoon Aapke Liye And Aapko Title Deta Hun – Sanam Teri Kasam. Toh Yeh Title Hume Unhone Hi Diya Hai. Unhone Beautiful Music Diya Iss Film Ko.”

For the unversed, the music album of Sanam Teri Kasam also emerged as a chartbuster. Fans still adore the title track along with songs like ‘Keech Meri Photo’ and ‘Tera Chehra.’ The movie earned an impressive 35.55 crores upon its re-release.

