Indian singer and composer Amaal Mallik has revealed he’s suffering from clinical depression. In a lengthy Instagram post, he blamed his parents for creating rifts between him and his brother, Armaan Malik, a renowned singer. Scroll below to know all about his startling revelations.

Amaal Mallik is the elder son of famous music director Daboo Malik. He began his journey in Bollywood by composing as many as three songs for Salman Khan‘s Jai Ho. He has also composed songs for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Radhe Shyam, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, among others.

In a detailed Instagram post, Amaal wrote, “I along with my brother’s vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ’s nephew or son to whoever we are today! The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart.”

In another excerpt from the post, Amaal Mallik wrote, “I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns.” He then went on to admit that he’s suffering from clinical depression.

Armaan Malik’s brother then announced that he is breaking all ties with his family and will only maintain a professional relationship with them. He captioned his post, “Love & Peace”

This indeed is shocking news as earlier this year, Amaal Mallik officiated his brother Armaan Malik’s wedding with Aashna Shroff. He also wrote a detailed post for the couple, calling their ceremony a “day felt like a dream wrapped up in love and blessings.”

Armaan Malik and his family are yet to break their silence on the matter.

