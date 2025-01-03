Singer Armaan Malik married his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in a fairytale ceremony yesterday (January 2). However, their love story is one rollercoaster ride of a journey. Their union was not an easy ride and had its share of obstacles.

Talking about the same, according to Bollywood Shaadi, Armaan Malik met Aashna Shroff, who is a popular fashion influencer in the year 2017. The two were quick to begin a whirlwind romance. However, their relationship soon hit a rough patch, and the two separated. But as they say, true love always finds its way.

It was in 2019 that destiny bought them together. And it was a drunk phone call in the middle of the night by Armaan Malik, which changed the course of their relationship. During their engagement, a video had been going viral wherein Aashna Shroff can be seen recalling the time when the ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ singer drunk called her in the middle of the night and confessed his feelings to her.

Not only this, but Armaan Malik also sent her the song ‘I Like Me Better’ the following day, which left her hilariously confused. Aashna Shroff was quoted as saying, “I had never heard the song before. So, I was like, what does he mean by ‘I like me better’? Did he not mean what he said the previous night?” However, even though they rekindled their romance in 2019, they kept it a private affair.

It was later in the year 2022 that the world came to know about their romance through a news report in Hindustan Times. It was in the year 2023 when the couple was engaged. Malik also curated a song ‘Kasam Se – The Proposal’ for his ladylove. In September 2023, they also showed a glimpse of their new home to the world. We wish the duo loads of love and happiness as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.

