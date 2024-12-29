Sophia Smith, once the childhood sweetheart of Liam Payne, is starting a dazzling new chapter with a heartwarming engagement to James Bridgwood, just two months after Payne’s tragic death.

On Christmas Day, Smith shared a black-and-white video of the proposal, capturing a magical moment surrounded by rose petals, prosecco, and their 1-year-old daughter, Angelina, who melted hearts by joining the couple’s emotional group hug.

Sophia Smith Shared a Video of Her Boyfriend Proposing to Her

The intimate proposal showcased Bridgwood slipping a sparkling ring onto Sophia’s finger as she beamed in surprise and joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Smith (@sophiaxsmith)

Her caption, paired with the video, sent fans and friends into a frenzy, with familiar names from the One Direction universe—like stylist Lou Teasdale and Lottie Tomlinson—adding their heartfelt congratulations.

“Yes a million times over ❤️💍 25.12.24,” Smith captioned the sweet video.

Sophia Smith and James Bridgwood Made Their Relationship Official in 2022

Smith’s journey with Bridgwood began publicly in mid-2022, leading to the announcement of their first child later that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Smith (@sophiaxsmith)

Before this, Smith had a whirlwind romance with Payne, marked by deep affection and even talks of marriage.

“I didn’t actually go out with her at the time [when we were younger],” Payne said in a September 2015 interview with Attitude. “I used to see her at school and we’d kind of chat. I asked her sister for her number. She was very shy and didn’t give much indication that she liked me, so I just assumed that she wasn’t interested, as well as thinking, she was way too hot for me anyway.”

Despite their connection, the pair parted ways in 2015, choosing their careers over love in a bittersweet decision.

“Being on the tour all this year and being away from her was so hard,” Payne told the Sun. “We spent so much time apart. But in order to do right by somebody, sometimes it’s better not to do what your heart wants, but to do what’s better for them.”

Payne’s life took a series of turns after their breakup, leading to relationships with Cheryl Cole, Maya Henry, and Kate Cassidy.

Tragically, his journey was cut short in October 2024 when he passed away in a shocking accident, falling from a hotel balcony while under the influence. His untimely death left fans and loved ones grappling with the loss of a global icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Taylor Swift Making Nashville Her Home Base Over LA & New York Because Of Travis Kelce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News