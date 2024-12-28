The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has blossomed over the last few months. From getting to know each other last year to supporting one another’s work and celebrating milestones and birthdays, the hit couple has come a long way in their relationship.

While Taylor wrapped up her blockbuster Eras world tour earlier this month, Travis has been winning games for his American football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end has to play many home games in Kansas City, so Taylor might be making Nashville her home base instead of New York or Los Angeles. Here’s what we know about the reported situation.

Is Taylor Swift Making Nashville Her Home Base Over LA & New York?

According to Page Six, Taylor is looking into making Nashville her home base “since it’s closer to Kansas City,” the home city of the Kansas City Chiefs. Thus, all their home games are hosted in Missouri. The pop star has been an avid supporter of Travis every time they have a home game, and she plans to keep it up. There’s also another reason behind it.

According to the portal, Taylor’s mother, Andrea, also loves Nashville, which is why the 35-year-old is in favor of making the place her home base. However, this would not be her only home base, considering she has several properties around the country. According to the report, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has two places in Nashville, one of which is a “sprawling industrial-style apartment” while the other is “a Greek Revival mansion within a gated community.”

Elsewhere, she has a home in Beverly Hills, California, and a Tribeca compound made of two townhouses. Additionally, she also owns a $17 million Rhode Island estate where she relaxes during holidays. A source told Page Six that Taylor and Travis have” somewhat nomadic lives” due to their packed schedules which is why “Taylor has home bases everywhere.”

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Blooming Romance Amidst Busy Careers

Regardless, the insider claimed that the couple lives together everywhere. In addition to all the homes Taylor owns, Kelce also has a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, where Taylor is alleged to make regular appearances. With the next Chiefs game on January 5 in Denver, Colorado, the lovebirds have a couple of days to rest, relax, rejuvenate, and spend time together.

Taylor has also just got some well-earned rest after her almost two-year-long Eras Tour wrapped up in early December. The $2 billion world tour was a whirlwind, which is why the musician is now indulging in “regular acupuncture sessions to relax,” according to the Page Six report.

