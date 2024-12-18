The blooming and blossoming romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has dominated headlines over the past year. The pop star and the (American) football player have only gone from strength to strength. From dates and hand-holding to kisses and supporting each other’s careers: the two have been there for each other in many ways over the last few months.

Fans have swooned over their chemistry as well as the love and care the two have showcased for one another. Swift celebrated her 35th birthday a few days back on December 13 and the milestone celebration was quite well-celebrated by Kelce as per reports. Here’s everything we know about the Kansas City Chief tight-end’s arrangements for the singer’s special day.

How Did Travis Kelce Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Birthday?

Intimate birthday celebration

According to Page Six, Kelce made sure that Swift’s birthday was quite meaningful and memorable for her. According to the source, the place was beautifully decorated and there were flowers everywhere. “Travis went out of his way to make sure everything was perfect,” they added. He reportedly ensured that things were as perfect and in place as he had initially planned.

Kelce reportedly wanted an intimate party for Swift’s birthday instead of a big bash with lots of people where they had to mingle around with people. The aim was for her birthday to be intimate and private so they could enjoy and connect even more while spending some quality one-on-one time.

Engraved jewelry, roses and private chef

“Travis had jewelry engraved especially for Taylor, he gave her countless roses and showered her in gifts,” the insider claimed. That wasn’t all as the NFL star player hired a private chef as well a bartender to ensure meals and cocktails for them. In addition, Kelce spoiled Swift with countless gifts which he delivered beforehand so as to ensure they would be a surprise for her.

The insider claimed that with the two of them always being surrounded by their teams, friends, family, and colleagues, it was important for Kelce to make her birthday different. The athlete reportedly “couldn’t take his eyes off Taylor and he thought she looked exquisite.” The source concluded that the singer’s 35th birthday celebration turned out to be a night they would remember.

Travis Kelce’s Months Long Planning For Taylor Swift’s Birthday

For the unversed, previous reports had revealed that Kelce started planning for Swift’s birthday months ago. He made sure to buy gifts for her whenever he got time because he didn’t want to delay things till the last moment. The athlete allegedly also took extra care in figuring out what gifts to buy for her and made sure to listen to Swift, even at times when she thought he wasn’t.

