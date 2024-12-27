Eva Longoria embraced the warmth of the holiday season by basking in the sun, radiating effortless allure.

Sharing a glimpse of her Christmas escape, the 49-year-old actress captivated her Instagram followers with snapshots of her relaxing, out-of-office retreat alongside her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

Eva Longoria Posted Bikini Snaps for Christmas

In one sultry shot, Longoria strode confidently toward the camera, her curves highlighted by a navy blue bikini as sunlight danced on her skin.

With sunglasses resting atop her head, she exuded laid-back elegance. Later in the slideshow, the star was seen savoring a meal in the same swimwear, her relaxed smile adding a touch of intimacy to the moment.

The holiday vibes didn’t stop there—Eva slipped into a vibrant red dress to pose with her husband, Jose Baston, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago, capturing family memories against picturesque backdrops.

A boat ride, chilaquiles, and a mesmerizing sunset added sensory delight to their celebration.

Eva Longoria Wanted to Leave the US After Donald Trump’s Victory

Longoria, ever enigmatic, clarified past remarks about leaving the US after she spoke to Marie Clarie following Donald Trump’s unprecedented red wave across the nation.

“I’m privileged,” she said at the time. “I get to … go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Longoria explained that she “felt like [her] chapter [in Hollywood] was done” after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She reached out to ‘The View’ podcast to dispel misunderstandings, explaining that professional commitments rather than politics drove her family’s relocation.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News