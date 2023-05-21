Hollywood actress Eva Longoria has dated quiet a few men in her life and she is one of those public figures who never shies away from talking about her s*x life. Longoria, who is best known for her role on Desperate Housewives, once opened up about m*sturbation saying how she really wasn’t s*xual until she started m*sturbating. Scroll down to read more.

Eva Longoria is currently married to Jose “Pepe” Baston. She met Baston in 2013 and walked down the aisle with him in May 2016. Prior to this, the actress was married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002-2004 and NBA star Tony Parker from 2007-2011.

Speaking of her personal confessions, according to the site She Knows, Eva Longoria in 2005 stated, “I didn’t begin enjoying s*x until I started m*sturbating. Before that, I really wasn’t s*xual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago.” The actress added, “It’s a shame I didn’t discover it sooner. Now, I give Rabbit vibrators to all my girlfriends.” Longoria added, “They scream when they unwrap it. The best gift I can give them is an org*sm.”

Eva Longoria once shared that she taught every single lover she has had to have s*x. After a couple of break-ups, she previously said she wished men knew how to touch women.

The John Wick actress added, “I’ve taught all my lovers to have s*x, although every time I do that, they leave me and go to pleasure another woman.”

The renowned actress once also spoke about her first org*sm revealing it was not until she was 26. Eva also revealed that she only org*smed for the first time in four years at the age of 30 saying, “I was like, ‘What’s going on with my body? Oh, my God!!!!”

Eva at the time added that she was “becoming more orgasmic with age” adding, “I can’t wait til I’m forty if it keeps increasing this way- watch out, world!”

