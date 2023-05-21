Martin Scorsese needs no introduction. He is a visionary, and his beautiful and complex mind is showcased in all his movies. Be it the underlying darkness and psychological twists of Taxi Driver or the impeccable screenplay of Wolf Of The Wall Street, he creates magic with his films. That’s why his fans all over the world cannot wait for his latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon.

It is all set to release in selected theatres on October 6 and with a broader reach on October 20. It features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in leading roles. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival recently, and its reactions are out on social media. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The true-crime thriller depicts the story of the brutal Osage killings in Oklahoma in the 1920s. The quasi-genocide that happened when oil was discovered on the tribal land resulted in the erasure of Native Americans in the US. The theme of mob violence, betrayal, conspiracy and mob loyalty is Martin Scorsese’s signature genre, and the filmmaker has apparently nailed the nuances once again in Killers of the Flower Moon. As per reports, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone have excelled in their roles and delivered heart-wrenching performances.

Post Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cannes premiere, critics and media personalities have shared their reviews and reaction on social media. Don’t worry, it’s all spoilers-free! It is being hailed as Martin Scorsese’s one of the finest work to date and is being called ‘a magnificent epic.’

Here’s what the movie buffs are saying on Twitter –

Filmmaker Edgar Wright wrote, “Am in awe of KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON. A profoundly powerful & disturbing film on an open-wound subject. It’s both intimate & epic, vividly tangible & exquisitely rendered by Martin Scorsese on incendiary form. Perhaps his best of this century. A must-see on the big screen.”

In the thread, he praised Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and added, “The cast, led by DiCaprio, Gladstone & Robert De Niro, are exceptional, the latter in one of his wiliest performances, right down to his final seconds. To see this epidemic of insidious gaslighting brought to graphic life, is urgent & sobering. You won’t stop thinking about it.”

David Ehrlich wrote, “Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio gives the best performance of his life in a frequently great Scorsese epic that misses the mythic sweep of the book but succeeds instead as a toxic love story.”

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON…WOW. A harrowing story that is difficult to watch given the subject matter, but you can’t help but marvel at the mastery on screen. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro are absolutely incredible. Among top tier Martin Scorsese pic.twitter.com/MCRkzfK9rG — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) May 20, 2023

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON is utterly exceptional & more gripping with every minute. An honest adaptation about the complexities of abuse faced by Osage Indians. Lily Gladstone is the soul of the entire film, delivering an astonishing performance with simply her eyes #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/YWIBebGayx — yasmine kandil (@filmwithyas) May 20, 2023

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: a slow dance of power, betrayal and exploitation in a country consumed by envy and greed. Scorsese’s direction is masterful beyond words: the painterly shots, the tempo, the humanity, his emotional attachment to the story… Extraordinary #Cannes2023 — FilmLand Empire (@FilmLandEmpire) May 20, 2023

Martin Scorsese has depicted history in the form of toxic love story-filled betrayals and gaslighting. Honestly, we cannot wait to see Killers of the Flower Moon now!

For more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Is Cash Hungry & Betrays Her Sisters Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian By Planning Her Own Spin-Off?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News