Kourtney Kardashian, who was part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in all 20 seasons on E! cable, is apparently planning a show of her own which will shed light on her personal and professional life sans her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kourtney has been going through a lot off-late and there might be a lot of content to share with her loyal fans. Scroll down to read more.

Kourtney, who got married to musician Travis Barker last year in a lavish wedding, recently opened up about her struggle to conceive. The social media star even recently posted a picture in a bikini showcasing what she called her “little IVF body.”

Speaking of Kourtney Kardashian’s own reality show, according to Radar Online, a source spilled the beans saying, “She wants a whole Kravis spinoff of The Kardashians that doesn’t involve her sisters.” The source added, “She’s desperate to have a baby, but she’s also hugely cash-hungry and willing to use it as a way to make money.”

If reports are to be believed Kourtney Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner is on board with the plan. The insider further shared that Kourtney is “rubbing her hands together, saying it’ll make great TV.”

There have been rifts reported between Kourtney and her famous sister Kim Kardashian as shown in season 3 of The Kardashians which streams on Hulu. It is also reported that Khloe Kardashian is irked with the idea of a spinoff. Speaking on the same, an insider shared, “They think The Kardashians should be the priority. They feel betrayed Kourt would even consider going out on her own.” Also, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick might not be featured if the spin-off gets a green light.

The 44-year-old reality star and Scott Disick ended their nine-year on-and-off romance in 2015. They share three children together i.e. Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. On the personal front, Kourtney is currently on a 10-month break from her in vitro fertilization journey and she might share her experiences on the same in her spin-off series.

