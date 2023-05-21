Director James Gunn, who is now completely devoted to the DC Studios, has opened up on the nepotist allegations. He has often been called out by fans and critics for taking people close to him in his movies, be it his wife, Jennifer Holland, in the series Peacemaker or Sean Gunn in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming DC project Creature Commandos. Gunn has come out in his defence which also includes him favouring his close friend Chris Pratt. Scroll below to know more.

Gunn’s wife, Jennifer, also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the role of Administrator Kwol, and we have been seeing Sean as Kraglin over the course of three movies. On the other hand, Pratt and his fellow Guardians cast are very closely bonded with the director as they stood by him and sent letters to the Studio after his firing by Disney. Therefore, his proximity to them and playing favourites is not unnatural and that is what Gunn tried to explain.

In an interview with OneMan, James Gunn defended his decision to take his brother Sean Gunn in his projects and overall clarified the reasons behind doing so. He said, “It’s the most ridiculous thing in the world. My brother was in a TV show for seven years [‘Gilmore Girls’] making much more money than I was making those days. Me and my brother have been making movies since I was 11. Saying that he is not a person that I know inside-out and that he’s not the best actor I have worked with, it would be ridiculous.”

James Gunn went on to speak about his relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and Peacemaker actor Steve Agee, as well and while doing so, he said, “They called me a nepotist because I worked with Steve Agee. He is a friend of mine, of course, but he’s also the funniest guy I know. Chris Pratt is one of my best friends. He’s one of my groomsmen.” He continued, “It’s important for me to work with people that I know. The way that I can talk to them and we can communicate so openly, it’s part of the creative process. Anybody who makes movies will say this.”

For the unversed James Gunn, brother Sean Gunn is reportedly a part of his upcoming DCEU project Creature Commandos, as the voice of GI Robot. He lent his voice to the role of young Rocket in GOTG Vol. 3 too, and not to forget his part in Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, where he voiced the Calendar Man.

What are your thoughts on James Gunn’s stance? Would you label him as a nepotist? Let us know in the comments, and for more news and updates on both Marvel & DC Universes, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

