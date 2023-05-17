James Gunn gave MCU the much-needed film to bring them back from the depths of poor reviews. His Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has received sufficiently positive responses from the audience. But it was before this very film when Gunn was fired from the Marvel Studios by a Disney exec for his alleged old controversial tweets. He has spoken of the incident before, but this time, he revealed what he went through emotionally.

Gunn’s Guardians family, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana and others, stood by him during this tough period. He was fired sometime in 2018 before being re-hired in 2019 but that proved to be a boon for him as he got to direct the DC film The Suicide Squad at that time, which paved his way to get appointed as the studio’s co-head.

Speaking to OneMan, James Gunn opened up about that turbulent time and what was going on in his mind. He said, “On one hand, it was a very painful period and there are moments when I recall it and say to myself, ‘God, why were you so stupid?’ On the other hand, I am grateful for that period because I think it came at a moment of my life when I really needed it.” He added, “I had forgotten the reason I make movies. What was important to me. I also didn’t know how much my people loved me. I used to be the person who worked hard, who could depend on his status and fame to receive love.”

James Gunn, further reflecting on the time when he got fired from Marvel Studios, said that it was a lesson for him. Gunn said, “Then suddenly, I realized that I had the most wonderful people by my side. My partner, who is now my wife, my parents, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen, Pom. They all supported me. Sometimes you think that people love you because you have a certain power, but at that point, none of that was true. They loved me for who I was. They were there whatever happened. Whatever the end result would be. They didn’t support me because I make movies. It was a great life lesson for me and I truly am grateful.”

The fans of James Gunn can’t wait to see what the director has in store for the DCU, especially after seeing his MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The first film that he is going to bring out after taking charge of the studio along with Peter Safran is Superman: Legacy, which is in headlines for every piece of information related to it.

