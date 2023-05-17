Appearing n*de in films could be a tricky decision for many as it can influence their career severely. Julia Roberts once found herself in such a situation as she was asked to perform a raunchy scene with Clive Owen but refused to do so. Keep reading to know more about it!

Released in 2009, Duplicity was helmed by Tony Gilroy. It received mixed reviews upon its release and wasn’t a box office success. Even though the film didn’t make noise upon its arrival, there’s one interesting tale about it: it could have featured a hot scene of Roberts but that didn’t happen.

Reportedly, Julia Roberts had an intimate scene with Clive Owen in which she was supposed to appear n*de. However, the actress disagreed and she had some inputs to give for that scene, as per Evening Standard. The reason behind the same is her being a mom of three children.

As per OK! magazine (via Digital Spy), Julia Roberts once spoke about not going n*ked for films. She said, “I wouldn’t do n*dity in a film. To act with my clothes on is a performance. To act with my clothes off is a documentary.” While talking to press about doing sultry scenes, she said, “You know it’s not really what I do. So if you are going ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down. You know, as a mom of three, I feel like that.”

It’s really sad for Roberts fans as it is clear that she won’t be going all out in performing steamy scenes!

