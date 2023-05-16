Tom Holland and Zendaya are among the most loved couples on the block. The two never miss an opportunity to give some PDAs to fans. The Hollywood actress packed on the PDA with the Spider-Man star during a dreamlike trip to Venice on Monday. Scroll down to know more.

The Euphoria actress looked smitten as she was spotted cosying up to her boyfriend Tom during their trip, and pictures from their vacation also went viral on social media. They were spotted exploring the canals of Venice on a romantic gondola boat ride, taking selfies and capturing pictures of each other against the stunning backdrop of the city.

Zendaya looked ultra chic as she donned a black tweed jacket, matching trousers and heeled boots. She opted for a bronzed makeup palette which accentuated her natural features underneath her glasses. Tom Holland looked effortlessly stylish in a blue denim jacket, black jeans and brown boots.

Take a look at some of the viral pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐚♡︎ (@onxlyzen_)

The getaway comes after Zendaya shared a fun video of herself at a concert with Tom Holland, The Euphoria actress posted an Instagram Story of herself singing as she sat next to the Spider-Man star at Usher’s residency concert at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the video, Zendaya looked casual yet chic to watch the R&B singer — who serenaded Kim Kardashian at an earlier concert — perform his greatest hits. It appeared Tom and Zendaya were enjoying a cute date night along with a couple of her family members.

The former Disney star and the Uncharted actor have been dating for two years. Sharing the clip, she captioned, “Childhood dream come true, going to an @usher concert. When I tell you, we barely had a voice by the end of this…”

