Taylor Swift dominates the headlines worldwide with her Eras Tour and romance life. After allegedly breaking up with Joe Alwyn, the singer is currently seeing Matty Healy, and the rumours are going rife on social media. And guess what? The rumoured couple has been spotted together for the first time as they leave a recording studio together. Swifties are going gaga over the internet, and trolls are targeting the singer while dragging Jennifer Lopez into the comments section. Scroll below to take a look at their picture.

Taylor and Matty have dated in the past, in 2014 and recently, the two collaborated for Tay’s album ‘Midnights’. The Love Story singer is massively popular among fans, with over 259 million followers on Instagram. Her fans call them ‘Swifties’ and keep track of her life daily through fan accounts.

Entertainment Tonight shared the first official picture of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy on their Instagram account, and Swifties are going crazy on social media over the photos. They’re spotted leaving the studio in NYC and donning casual attires.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Did Taylor Swift confirm her alleged relationship with Matty Healy? Whoa, Swifties, share your thoughts below.

A user reacted to the picture on Instagram and commented, “No one moves on faster than Taylor, it’s like they never existed”

Another user commented, “his gives me Tom Hiddleston getaway car vibes.”

A third user commented, “She’s like JLo, always having to have a man in her life. Can she not just be single for a bit?”

A fourth commented, “new guy? wow, she wasn’t joking about the long list of ex lovers 😳”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Taylor Swift for her alleged brewing romance with Matty Healy? Tell us in the space below.

