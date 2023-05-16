



Tyra Banks needs no introduction. The Supermodel – also known as BanX, began her modelling career at age 15 and was the first African-American woman to be featured on the covers of GQ. Since bagging 25 shows in her first runway season (1991), Tyra made it known she was cut for the ramp and is now giving the world refined models through her long-running show America’s Next Top Model.

But did you know she once showed her t*ts and b**bs while walking the ramp – and that too in 1991? Well, she did, and no one would say that was her first season on the runway. Scroll below to check out the look we are talking about.

Back in 1991, Tyra Banks walked the runway in a sheer top that showed her br*less with her b**bs and t*ts on display for the world to see. As per Lofficielusa, the look was for Sonia Rykiel’s Spring/Summer 1991 show. The ensemble saw Tyra dressed in a black sheer mesh round neck top paired with a grey oversized suit coat and pants.

Tyra Banks’ look was completed with a beret (that kind of also looks like a small chef’s hat) in a matching shade. While her short brown locks framed her face and were kept in place thanks to the headwear, she opted for pink lips and not over-the-top makeup that was seen on the 90s runway often. Her accessories included black gloves, a black bang with colourful patches and tiny earrings.

Sharing the uncensored picture to Twitter on her birthday, user ‘IAMFASHlON’ simply captioned it “Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks. “A smart model is a good model.”

Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks. “A smart model is a good model.” pic.twitter.com/gixo8Lk8zw — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) December 4, 2016

What do you think of Tyra’s br*less look? Let us know in the comments.

