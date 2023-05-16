Shehnaaz Gill has recently broken the internet with her latest photoshoot. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress hit the beach in possibly the cutest yet the s*xiest red dress one could imagine. Though you cannot credit the dress completely, Sana’s innocence complimented her beach outfit for the shoot.

Gill was drenched on the beach and shared pictures while she soaked in sun and sand. And looking at her once you would instantly sing, “samundar mein nahaake aur bhi namkeen ho gayi ho!”. The actress radiated oomph and panache to the max as she posed in her strapy-shouldered mini dress.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of pictures on her Instagram as she captioned them as ‘Tan O’Clock.’ However, she still had a glow despite the tan as she kept her makeup minimal. Scroll down more to see her looks.

While in the first picture, the Honsla Rakh actress posed backwards, in the next she decided to lay down, flaunting her side curves, soaked in sand. The third picture is just a Shehnaaz, relaxing, perhaps after the photoshoot. All three pictures scream awesomeness at peak!

You can see the pictures here and you can for sure say ‘Haye Garmi’.

One the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s film, starring Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also rumoured to be cast in Sajid Khan’s comeback film.

Shehnaaz Gill is also rumoured to be a part of Kick 2 with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz. The actress has recently promised to work on her acting skills as she is ready to come back with a better version of herself on screen.

