Shehnaaz Gill has recently been in the news for her big Bollywood debut in a Salman Khan film. The actress who was much hyped for her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, ended up getting massively trolled for a brief and shallow existence in Bhai’s film. However, the actress has now decided to take on trolls, one statement at a time as she opens her heart out in a recent interview.

Shehnaaz, who shot to fame with her stint in the Reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, worked on herself a lot, especially her diction, style, and body before she got ready for it projects. She worked hard, and the result was evident with her new pictures, which broke the internet. The starlet has however been the subject of attacks and trolls for one reason or another.

While Shehnaaz Gill had her way with trolls attacking her for her child-like demeanour and behaviour, she was also trolled for her acting skills in the recently released Salman Khan film. Shehnaaz, in an interview, opened up on her acting skills and how she is working on her skill set.

While talking to the Bombay Times, Shehnaaz Gill revealed how the industry is not kind to everyone and people have to squeeze in. “Main yeh bolna chahti hoon ki industry open nahi hoti, open karni padti hai. You have to work on yourself apne aap ko change karke. Mere liye kuch bhi open nahi hai, main jo kar rahi hoon, apni mehnat se kar rahi hoon.”

The Honsla Rakh star further elaborated, “I have always been inspired by myself. Main khud se hi roz inspire hoti hoon. I genuinely feel that if you want to grow in life then you have to be open to change and work on yourself. Do it day by day…take your time, but introduce that change in yourself. Do it day by day…take your time, but introduce that change in yourself because it is important. If you present yourself the way you are and give everything new to your audience, then they will get bored. Hum public figure hain and if we don’t offer variety to the audience, they will get bored of us.”

Shehnaaz, who was recently a hot topic for trolls for her acting skills in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan even commented on her efforts in that area. “I have been going to workshops. Aur jaise aapko farak meri styling mein aaj dikh raha hai, meri acting mein bhi zaroor dikhai dega bahut jald, ” she promised.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s film starring Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also expected to join Sajid Khan’s comeback film.

