TV reality show Bigg Boss has often made headlines for being scripted and partial towards its contestants. As seen in the latest season, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma were often called out by Bigg Boss for calling the show biased towards certain housemates. Recently Bigg Boss 13’s first runner-up Asim Riaz has made some shocking revelations about the show. The season which was won by the late Sidharth Shukla is once again making headlines for some shocking reasons.

Asim Riaz is a model, who rose to fame with his appearance on the reality show where he was often seen locking horns with the show’s winner. On the other hand, he made news for being romantically inclined towards co-contestant and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurrana. Sid passed away on September 2, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asim Riaz recently sat down for a detailed interview where he spoke at length about many things including Bigg Boss 13 being biased towards him and the show’s winner Sidharth Shukla. The model in the latest video accused the makers of not making him the winner. He clearly said that they (makers) didn’t want him to win Bigg Boss 13.

The short portion of the 1-hour-long interview has surfaced on the web and netizens are lending their whole support for Asim Riaz. In the video, Riaz told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”

#AsimRiaz has completely exposed Bigg Boss and Colors Channel, brother has told everything, how was it cheated in the voting Asim Bhai, this line of yours was very dangerous It's Ok It's Ok It's Ok It's Ok, 😹🔥 NATION LOVES ASIM RIAZ pic.twitter.com/dQxVSdVruN — 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙂 𝙎𝙝𝙀𝙞𝙆𝙝 🦁 (@Ur_Lion_Sheikh) February 25, 2023

A user shared the clip online and wrote alongside, “#AsimRiaz has completely exposed Bigg Boss and Colors Channel, brother has told everything, how was it cheated in the voting Asim Bhai, this line of yours was very dangerous It’s Ok It’s Ok It’s Ok It’s Ok, NATION LOVES ASIM RIAZ.” Check out a few more reactions:

Here conversation between (bb13 choreographer 'Salman Yusuf Khan' and Colors creative head 'Manisha' from BB13 Studio. Letter Yusuf deleted that post from instagram. Manisha: there is equal votes.

Salman Yusuf : equal the?

Manisha : winner mere pe tha. Spitting facts #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/vIcMB9qU25 — Dil. 🖤 (@dil_sim) February 25, 2023

Damm Asim na vaat laga di ha sabki 👀

Bohat zabrdust interview dey diye @imrealasim na toh. This interview is the best ever man he just destroyed all his haters & doubters and exposed the shtt of the industry NATION LOVES ASIM RIAZ Watch full on YT pic.twitter.com/bqHLhuVYj6 — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ 💛 (@AsimRiazworld) February 25, 2023

NATION LOVES ASIM RIAZ

He exposed Bigg boss very bluntly pic.twitter.com/hWN3e6TeCV — Jawad Virk (@jawadvirk19) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most watched episodes which also consist of Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabbra and others as the contestants.

Must Read: Hera Pheri’s ‘Dramatic’ Raju On Indian Idol Mashup Goes Viral, Netizens Say “Neha Kakkar Be Like: Chaalis Laat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News