Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved actresses in tinsel town. Ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss 13, she became a household name and an internet sensation. The actress has been making fashion splashes during her recent spotting. Sana enjoys a massive as fans find not one but multiple reasons. Recently, the actress appeared on an event where she was seen greeting Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan warmly. Now Ambarsairya Sona Mohapatra has slammed the actress after a video of her pausing for Azaan surfaced on the web.

Sona has been in the news for her harsh Tweets and comments against Bollywood actors. Recently, she called Jacqueline Fernandez the ‘mascot’ of mainstream songs that belittle women in their songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to launch an attack on Shehnaaz Gill for the ‘act of respect’ of pausing for again at an event. The singer further said that her act reminded her of her support for Sajid Khan, who’s been accused of #MeToo adding that how she wishes she had shown some respect for ‘sisterhood.’

Sona Mohapatra Tweeted, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo”

all the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 23, 2023

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill was seen supporting Sajid Khan when he was introduced as a contestant on national TV on Bigg Boss 16 which was also called by the netizens.

Bashing the show makers, Sona Mohapatra Tweeted, “This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot.”

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut On Selfiee’s Poor Box Office Performance, “Karan Johar Ki Film Ne 10 Lakh Bhi Nahi Kamaye… Flop Hone Ka Reason Bhi Mujhe Bataya Jaa Raha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News