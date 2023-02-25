This Friday, Akshay Kumar returned to the big screen with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and producer Karan Johar’s Dharma production-backed Selfiee. Co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film has been garnering poor to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While the film has reportedly opened to a poor collection, Kangana Ranaut left no chance to take a jibe at Karan Johar.

The Queen actress never misses a chance to bash KJo left right and centre. The actress has been in a war of words with the filmmaker ever since she called him ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on Koffee with Karan, during her appearance on the chat show with Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a new link and Tweeted, “Meanwhile Karan Johar ki film ne 10 lakh bhi nahi kamaye, lekin media wale na uska naam use kar rahe hain na uske production ka naam, jiss film se mera koi lena dena nahi uska flop hone ka reason bhi mujhe bataya ja raha hai. Wah bhai Karan Johar wah!!”

The Manikarnika actress later shared another news like of her Tweet being covered by the media. She called them out for not mentioning Karan Johar as she clearly mentioned him in his her Tweet. Bashing them she wrote, “Another news where they are not even mentioning Karan Johar’s name even though I quoted his name and no other name, this is how mafia exploits/manipulates news and builds the perception that suits their narrative.”

Meanwhile Karan Johar ki film ne 10 lakh bhi nahi kamaye, lekin media wale na uska naam use kar rahe hain na uske production ka naam, jiss film se mera koi lena dena nahi uska flop hone ka reason bhi mujhe bataya ja raha hai

Wah bhai Karan Johar wah !! 😂 https://t.co/e4wcBaydBC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 24, 2023

Another news where they are not even mentioning Karan Johar name even though I quoted his name and no other name, this is how mafia exploits/manipulates news and builds perception that suits their narrative. https://t.co/nC00n0rAzs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 24, 2023

Taking to her Insta stories Kangana Ranaut shared the screenshot for the previous news link and revealed that she was looking for news articles on ‘Selfiee’ flop but ended up her finding one about her. She said, “Yeh bhi meri hi galti hai.” She wrote on Insta story, “Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…”

“Web is full of hundreds of articles where selfie failure is blamed on me and Akshay sir no mention of Karan Johar name at all, this is how mafia manipulates news and build perception that suits their narrative..,” she said on the next story.

Well, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s latest attack on Karan Johar? Do let us know.

