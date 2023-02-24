In another twist to their ongoing saga, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has charged him with alleged r*pe and lodged a complaint with Versova Police Station here on Friday.

Aaliya, who had slapped a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in 2021, herself made the announcement on her Instagram account, though police officials declined to comment.

Sharing details about their relationship and pointing towards Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his estranged wife wrote in Hindi, “A great actor who tried to be a great human being. His heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this bad man remains silent.” Aaliya further added, “A r*pe complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands.”

Breaking down in the video, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife is heard saying in Hindi, “He has claimed that he wants the custody of the kids. He has not experienced the joy of the kids, he doesn’t even know how to use a diaper or didn’t realise when our kids grew up and today he wants to steal the kids from me and show that he is a good father. He is a coward father. He is stealing the kids from a mother by abusing his power. But he doesn’t know that the Almighty has the biggest power.”

Alleging how the actor has crippled her, Aaliya added, “I have considered you as my husband and lived in the deception that you never considered me as your wife. I have given the most important years of my life to you. I am already facing financial loss and he has made me weak from all sides. The fame has gone to his head. My son doesn’t even know the love of a father because he has always seen only one kid. But I have complete faith in the law and courts that the result will be in my favour.” Check out her post here:

Married in 2009, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya has been in the limelight for the past few weeks hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children, daughter Shora and son Yaani.

In January 2022, Nawazuddin’s mother had filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor’s home and she lodged a counter-complaint against her mother-in-law alleging domestic violence. This time, Aaliya has labelled her mother-in-law as “heartless” who allegedly called her “my innocent child illegitimate” even as Nawazuddin remained silent.

She alleged how she was grappling with financial losses and now Nawazuddin Siddiqui has weakened her more from all sides, but she had full faith in the courts and law and expressed confidence that the verdict would be in her favour.

In earlier posts, she had alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his mother did not give food and other basic necessities, put restrictions on her access to the bathroom, how she and her kids were reportedly kept in a room in Nawazuddin’s home, etc.

