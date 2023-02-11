Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is known for his phenomenal acting skills has been in news owing to his personal life. His tumultuous relationship with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui keeps making the headlines and it seems that the spat is only getting uglier with each passing day.

Earlier, Aaliya had made some shocking claims about the actor and his family. She accused the actor’s family of keeping her deprived of food, and access to the washroom and revealed that they had even confined her movement. She has again dropped a video on social media in which the couple can be seen indulged in a bitter conversation. Scroll below to read the details.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui shared a video on her Instagram account in which the couple can be seen arguing with each other. Along with the photos and videos, she wrote, “I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has no value of me in his eyes.” Aaliya went on to recall her first meeting with the actor and further added, “Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a live-in relationship during his stay with at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai, and where he himself, me and his brother used to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and I thought he will keep me happy for rest of my life.”

Aaliya Siddiqui didn’t stop there. She went on to reveal how she supported Nawazuddin Siddiqui financially without any personal gain. She accused him of disrespecting his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend as well and said he was never a great human being. For the unversed, Aaliya has already filed a complaint against the actor and his family for insulting her modesty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

Well, we hope things between the duo get better soon. Meanwhile, let us know what you think about Aaliya Siddiqui sharing such videos on social media.

