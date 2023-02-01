Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his tumultuous relationship with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui often make headlines. Days after the actor’s wife claimed that she has been harassed at Nawaz’s residence, her lawyer has now made some shocking revelations.

The lawyer of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Rizwan Siddiquee claimed that the actor and his family members did everything to remove Aaliya from the house and even kept her deprived of food, bed, and access to the bathroom, and confined her movement. He has released a long statement in which he has given details about the alleged atrocities Aaliya is facing. Scroll below to know more!

In a statement released by Rizwaan Siddiquee (Aaliya’s lawyer), he said, “ Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything to remove Aaliya from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police, they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset.”

He further alleged actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of not giving food, bed, and access to the bathroom to her Aaliya. Rizwaan further added, “They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently living with her minor children.”

In fact, Aaliya’s lawyer said that she has not received any support from the police as well. He further added, “Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer came to protect my client’s rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers.”

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother had last week filed the case against Aaliya over a property dispute, following which she has now alleged harassment. Notably, Aaliya is currently staying at the actor’s house in Andheri with her kids, Yaani and Shora. Reportedly, Nawaz was sent a divorce notice by his wife via Whatsapp in 2021.

