Hush-hush wedding seems to have become a ritual for Bollywood stars. It all began with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and continued with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal amongst others. IT couple of B’Town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, seem to be next in line. Scroll below for all about their last-minute preparations.

As most know, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. They tried to keep their relationship under wraps for a very long time. It was Karan Johar during the last season of Koffee With Karan, who made them finally spill the beans and confess their romance. There have been reports about a February wedding for a very long time.

Earlier reports suggested that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were eyeing an April wedding. There was also a list of guests and venue details revealed but none of it turned out to be true. Now, it is being said that the couple is getting married on the 6th of February and preparations are in full swing.

As per the gossip mill, Sidharth Malhotra flew to his family in Delhi yesterday and is taking care of last-minute wedding preps. He seems to be taking care of the final round of preparations himself and wants to give his personal touch to everything. There also have been rumours floating around that he will soon fly to Rajasthan along with family members and relatives for the marriage.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence. It is said that the actress has decided to wear a bridal lehenga of her close designer friend and arrived for last minute trial late at night yesterday. Videos of her outing are viral all over the internet.

