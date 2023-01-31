Yash Raj Films’ latest release Pathaan has been making history since the day it released. The film clocked in a massive number on the first day of its release. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer collected Rs. 57 crores, highest ever number for a non-holiday release. The film did not stop there. It then went on to make and break records on Day 2, 4 and 5 of its release – clocking in biggest single day numbers for Hindi Films, thus dominating the list of highest single day grossers.

Currently, Pathaan holds the top three records for its unprecedented collections on Day 1, 2, 4 and 5. While on Day 2 Pathaan collected a whopping Rs. 70.50 crores, next in line is Pathaan’s Day 5 collections that stand at Rs. 60.50 crores, followed by Day 1 collections at Rs. 57 crores. With these historic numbers, Pathaan has beaten KGF: Chapter 2, that held the record for highest single day grosser in Hindi.

Interestingly, Yash Raj Films dominates the list of biggest single day grossers and has occupied six slots out of seven. Yash Raj Film’s War and Thugs of Hindostan are the other two films along with Pathaan that have made it to the list.

Given that Pathaan is performing exceptionally well at the box office and is on a record making spree, we can’t wait to witness more new records being made by both YRF and Pathaan!

