Pathaan’s box office collection has been the talk of the town owing to the major chunk of money this Shah Rukh Khan starrer had been attracting for the last week. It’s not just the amount, it’s also the number of days the film has taken to collect that. History has been rewritten, Bollywood is back and so is Shah Rukh Khan.

You know a film is causing mayhem at the box office when other notably big films change the release date altogether to not get harmed in the clash. This is what Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer has done to Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada.

The film has resulted in Shehzada missing Valentine’s week release pushing it by a week and it’s now releasing on 17th February. Breaking and creating multiple box office records, Pathaan is on a rampage mode not just in India but all over the world.

The film entered into the 300 crore club in 7 days sealing the deal of becoming one of the fastest Indian movies to do the same. As per early estimates flowing in, the film has collected in the range of 20-22 crore on its day 7th.

This takes the grand total of Pathaan anywhere between 324-326 crore. Shah Rukh Khan fans, where do think this film is going to stop? Share your thoughts. For more Pathaan box office updates & more, stick to this space.

Pathaan is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 591 crore gross worldwide in just 6 days! Pathaan, on its 6th day, registered 26.50 crore nett in India (Hindi – 25.50, All Dubbed versions – 1.00 crore), taking the India gross to 32 crore. The overseas gross on day 6 is at 16 crore. In 6 days, Pathaan has recorded $27.56 million (224.6 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at 307.25 (Hindi – 296.50 crore, Dubbed – 10.75 crore).

Pathaan, thus, created more records today as it became the fastest Hindi film to breach the 300 crore NBOC barrier, set on Day 6, and also became the 1st Hindi Film to breach the 300 crore nett barrier since the pandemic! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

