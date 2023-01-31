Pathaan movie is breaking all the box office records and is undoubtedly one of the most talked about movies of all time. Not only has it become a blockbuster hit, the movie had revived the craze of moviegoers in India. It can also be said, Pathaan helped in reviving the Bollywood industry as many were doubting because of the lack of hit movies.

The movie also saw fans celebrating the release in the theatres, where many of them were seen dancing when SRK’s Jhoome jo Pathaan played on the screen. Along with Shah Rukh Khan’s craze, an amazing special appearance by Salman Khan added to the success of the film. Watch the video below where we see a parody of SRK & Salma Khan having a feud.

Being a part of the YRF’s upcoming Spy-Universe, Salman Khan’s character of Tiger joined forces with Pathaan. As their performance uproared the audiences in the theatres, a video shared by an instagram account named bollywood underworld posting has posted a video that shows a video from 2002 released Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam with a funn caption.

The video shows Shah Rukh Khan calling Salman Khan a “criminal”. Later the duo get into a heated argument where SRK gives a gun to Salman and asks to shoot at him. The caption of the video says, “CIVIL WAR: YRF SPY UNIVERSE” and so far it has reached over 15.8k views. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Underworldposting (@bollywoodunderworldposting)

Commenting on the video, a user said, “Salman bhai thrashing is epic”. Another SRK fan said, “

We need this SRK back!”.

“Salman was the most sane person in this movie LMFAO”, said a fan of Salman Khan.

With Salman Khan appearing in the Pathaan movie, it can be speculated that SRK’s Pathaan will also appear in the upcoming Tiger 3 movie, which is scheduled to release later this year. However, ardent fans of Bollywood are hoping to watch the iconic duo together once again, kicking some more a*ses!

Let us know what do you think about it.

