Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has given several memorable performances like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Anand to name a few. His angry young man image is quite popular among the masses even today.

While he has become one of the biggest actors in Hindi cinema, it wasn’t an easy journey for him. He also recounted a time when director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and DOP screamed at him for his “unusually red lips”. The incident occurred on the set of the 1971 film Anand.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and shared a still from ‘Anand’ and wrote, “On the picture above a short revert .. nothing stimulating or exciting as being made out to be by some friends .. or intriguing .. just a laugh .. a dear lady commented on my lips on KBC and liked them .. ahhheemmm .. so I put this out.”

“It’s a picture from ANAND .. and I retorted to say .. my lips not now but then as seen in the picture had a story .. which was that my lips were unusually red, and often when I went in front of the camera, the Director and the DOP, would scream at me: ” why have you put lipstick on your lips; who do you think you are, wipe it off ..!!! ” Big B wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan went on to write, “When I told them there was no lipstick, it was my natural colour, they did not believe me .. screamed at me again and asked the Make Up to wipe my lips…The makeup person came and tried, and told them what I had been saying all along that there is no lipstick on it ..”

“Defeated, the D and DOP, told makeup.. put some base makeup on them they are too bright, make them dull… So Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury, what you see in the pictures is just that – base make-up that is used on the face, rubbed onto my lips .. and That is how it has been to date… The lips have weathered 53 years of trial and tribulations .. have withered and lost all the ‘lip stick’, but still draw attention .. !!! So what can one do,” Big B concluded.

