Fans of Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the veteran megastar’s birthday outside his Mumbai house Jalsa recently. They lined up on the lane outside the actor’s house with huge flex prints, LED screens and screens installed on moving vehicles, celebrating the screen legend’s 80th birthday.

A special video shows the fans of all age groups having a gala time as they cut the cake outside Big B’s bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan too came out to greet the fans and express his gratitude towards them for all their love.

Interestingly, NC Sippy — the producer of Big B’s 1982 hit film ‘Satte Pe Satta’, who owned Jalsa earlier, had gifted the property to Amitabh Bachchan as remuneration for his work in the film.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was surprised by wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan with their sudden appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. A few clips have surfaced on the web and they have gone viral for hilarious reasons.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the response to his recently released movie ‘Goodbye’ in which he co-stars along with Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover.

