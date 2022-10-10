Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most loved couples in the south film industry. The two have been rumoured to be dating since 2018 after they worked together in a Telugu film Geetha Govindham. Fans loved their chemistry onscreen.

The two have also forayed into Bollywood this year. While Vijay made his Bollywood debut with Liger alongside Ananya Panday, Rashmika entered the Hindi film industry with Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles recently. Amidst this, netizens are now convinced that the two are holidaying together in the Maldives.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted together on separate occasions at the airport. The Liger actor was seen sporting black shades at the airport and the pictures went viral on social media. Days later, on Sunday, Rashmika shared pictures on Instagram from her Holiday in the Maldives.

In the pictures, the Pushpa actress was seen sporting black coloured shades, and some netizens were quick to conclude that both are holidaying in the Maldives. A fan took to Twitter to highlight that the two share the same shades with their pictures. Take a look at it below:

Rashmika is wearing Vijay’s shades which He wore at the airport yesterday 🙈. That means ViRosh are in Maldives 🥳❤️🥺#Virosh #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/te9w67M0hH — Tisha Creations (@tsxcreations_) October 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna broke her silence on the speculations about love affair rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. During a recent conversation with News 18, the actress called themselves close friends who share and discuss many things. “I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things,” she said.

