A lot of speculations have been revolving around South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status. It is said that the two are dating however they have been denying it right from the beginning. Earlier it was reported that the actor duo were romantically inclined towards each other during the Dear Comrade’s film shoot but after sharing the relationship for a short span they decided to remain friends.

Currently, the Pushpa actress is on the promotion of her film Goodbye, which released this Friday i.e., October 7. It stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Now in her recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna broke her silence on the speculations around love affair rumours with Vijay Deverakonda and said that she’s very close to him following which she asks him anything. She also called themselves close friends who share and discuss many things.

Speaking to News18 Rashmika Mandanna said, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watching a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.”

“I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things,” she added further.

Rashmika Mandanna then gave her stance on relationships in her life and said she doesn’t have time for it right now. “I feel relationships are something that you need to nurture and give a lot of time and effort. Right now, I am so involved with work that I am hardly getting time. But if something has to bloom, it will happen naturally,” added Pushpa star.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently in news for apparently dashing off to the Maldives for holidaying together.

