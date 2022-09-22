Rashmika Mandanna is now a household name across India and maybe even the world thanks to her portrayal as Srivalli in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. While there is no doubt she is winning hearts, the actress was recently trolled on social media as a video of her dancing has gone viral.

Dressed in a white printed cropped slip top – with corset details and a plunging neckline and a pair of bright red high-waisted trousers featuring wide legs, the actress was videographed having a blast while promoting her next Goodbye. Scroll below to know what netizens have to say about it.

Shared by the paparazzi account of Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the now-viral video sees Rashmika Mandanna having the time of her life alongside the audio of Pushpa’s ‘Saami Saami’. Given the beats of the songs and her moves aren’t in sync, netizens took to the post’s comments section and trolled her.

Commenting on Rashmika Mandanna’s dance video, one netizen commented, “Is she high on drink 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣” Another added, “Kitna collection hua aajka😂😂😂😂” A third noted, “True be frank ye yeha aake overacting karrahi hai South metho tho iski overacting koi bhi nahi dekthe especially at karnataka vaha ke log vaha tho isko value bhi nahi hai becoz of her overacting yeha aake boli ban rahi hai…”

Sharing their views on her dance moves, one while laughing added, “Ye dance tha . 😂😂😂😂😂 Matlab kuch bhi bolna hai” Another noted, “Aa gyi overacting ki. Dukan😂😂” A third noted, “Ye dance tha kya 😢😢” Check out the video here:

While the actress did get massively trolled for her dance moves and overacting, a few showered her with love. Supporting Rashmika Mandanna, one user noted, “Put the correct song na….she is dancing to Hic” Others wrote “Good Dancer,” “Superb” and much more.

Let us know in the comments what you think of her dance moves. Does she deserve to be trolled for it?

