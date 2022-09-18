Rashmika Mandanna, who was running between the shoot of ‘Varisu’ and the promotions of ‘GoodBye’, has been enjoying the delicious food the national capital has to offer. Scroll down to know more.
Recently, Rashmika traveled to Delhi for the promotion of ‘GoodBye’. The actress had a great time in the city and shared a picture on her social media with a lot of food on her table. She added a note with the image that said: “When in Dilli..let’s hog on-dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab…Okay I ordered a lot.”
As she got ready to depart from Delhi, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Thank you Delhi you were too sweet! Next time, let’s go for a momo date.”
Rashmika Mandanna said her character Tara in ‘Goodbye’ is the complete opposite of her. She said, in fact, that Tara is more like her sister, Shiman, who is 16 years younger than her and demands a rational explanation for all that she’s asked to do.
“I am not at all like Tara, who doesn’t believe in rituals and questions everything,” Rashmika Mandanna said in an interview with IANS. “I have great faith in all the rituals and superstitions. I think my sister is more like her. She wants an explanation for everything. Like, why are you doing this or why have I been asked to do this? So, yeah, Tara and my sister are quite similar in this way.”
On the work front, the actress has an interesting line-up with films like ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Animal’, ‘Goodbye’ under her kitty along with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and ‘Varisu’ with Vijay.
