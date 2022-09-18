Rashmika Mandanna, who was running between the shoot of ‘Varisu’ and the promotions of ‘GoodBye’, has been enjoying the delicious food the national capital has to offer. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Recently, Rashmika traveled to Delhi for the promotion of ‘GoodBye’. The actress had a great time in the city and shared a picture on her social media with a lot of food on her table. She added a note with the image that said: “When in Dilli..let’s hog on-dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab…Okay I ordered a lot.”

Advertisement

As she got ready to depart from Delhi, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Thank you Delhi you were too sweet! Next time, let’s go for a momo date.”