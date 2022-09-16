Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was released last year but the buzz around the film is still going strong on social media. From the dialogues to action sequences to songs, everything about the film went viral as soon as it was released and now, there’s a video of a little girl dancing to Rashmika’s song ‘Saami Saami’ going viral on the internet. Her moves are so cute and expressions will leave you stunned the actress also took to her Twitter and reacted to her video. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the video, the little girl can be seen adding her own twist to the song and grooving over it while also giving cute expressions. She’s dressed in a school uniform and wearing a blue coloured t-shirt and dark navy blue trousers. The girl can be seen dancing with her schoolmates in the background and her dancing skills have also caught lead actresses’ attention.

There’s no clarity on who this little girl is but she’s reportedly from Nepal and is dancing during a school event. Her video has gone massively viral on social media and fans across the world are reacting to it including Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as her video caught Rashmika Mandanna’s attention, she took to her Twitter and wrote, “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..how can I? ”

Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘

how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022

She really is a cutie. We all would love to know who this little girl is and would like her to collaborate with Rashmika for a video.

What are your thoughts on a little girl dancing to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’ from Pushpa? Tell us in the comments below.

