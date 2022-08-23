Seems like Pushpa 2 is finally set to go on floors very very soon as the makers held the Pooja ceremony before commencing the first schedule of the film. The first part helped Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna become pan India stars which is helping them get massive recognition. Meanwhile, everyone is aware that the upcoming sequel is being made on a massive budget and the actors along with Director Sukumar will be receiving a huge remuneration. However, as per the latest reports, it is the filmmaker who will be walking away with a mega sum. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Made on a budget of between 150 to 200 Crore, part 1 was a blockbuster as the film’s craze was sky high, especially the dialogues along with songs such as Saami Saami, Oo Antava and Srivalli remained popular among netizens.

As per earlier reports, it was being said that Sukumar has demanded around Rs 45 Crore for Pushpa 2, as per Track Tollywood, although the main producers have agreed with his demand, but they have also asked the filmmaker to co-produce the film. Interestingly, the director partnered with Mythri Movie Makers, with his own banner Sukumar Writings. On the other hand, Mutamsetty Media who bankrolled the first part with Mythri has now been replaced. While the director will be taking a large amount, Allu Arjun has also demanded around Rs 100 Crore for his part, while Rashmika Mandanna will be receiving Rs 4 Crore.

Meanwhile, Sukumar is taking his own time to make Pushpa 2 as he’s in no rush. Recently, it was reported that Allu Arjun has been experimenting with his looks for the sequel. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil who was introduced in the climax of the prequel film will be playing a significant role in the upcoming movie. The Malayankunju star is said to play the main antagonist and in a recent interview, the actor also hinted about part 3.

Talking about the same, Fahadh told The View, “When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it.”

Meanwhile, no release date has been shared for Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, but there are reports that the movie might hit the big screens in the first half of 2023.

