PAN India star Allu Arjun is time and again making India proud. Today, the actor represented India in the biggest annual Indian day parade in New York. As India marks its 75th year of Independence, the PAN India star is acknowledged with the coveted title of Grand Marshall in the parade which was also shown on the LED Screens at Times Square. This is one of the proudest moment for India as an Indian actor represents the country globally.

While he marked his presence in this mega parade, his fans trended him as as #GrandMarshalAlluArjunAtNYC on social media. This parade has turned out to be a major success for the PAN India star.

Taking to his social media, Pushpa fame Allu Arjun shared this moment with his fans while sharing a video. The actor wore a white Jodhpuri with a tricolor handkerchief while representing India’s culture at its best. He further wrote a thankful note saying, “THANK YOU IT WAS AN HONOUR BEING A GRAND MARSHAL AT THE INDIAN DAY PARADE IN NYC”

Allu Arjun also shared some pictures where he was honoured a certificate of recognition from The mayor of New York Eric Adams with whom he also shared his Pushparaj style.

“It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc @nycmayorsoffice”

Moreover, actor’s love and respect for the country was seen when during the parade he addressed the people and was seen saying “Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi” Having the Indian flag in his hand.

While a huge crowd of around 5 Lakh fans gathered at the parade they were seen exclaiming loudly in Allu Arjun’s buzz and hailed him as ‘Jai Bunny’, the entire parade was a vision of its own.

As the star gets invited to represent India as Grand Marshal in the annual Indian day parade in New York, this makes the star one of the biggest Indian celebrities ever. This representation adds more prestige and stature to his status and proves his stardom globally.

The star has always managed to make his fans proud. Allu Arjun is an active environmentalist on social media and in real life. The actor has around 100 plants in both his house and office in total. Recently, the PAN India star made it to the headlines by rejecting the Pan Masala brand, Rummy brands, and cigarettes brands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to Pushpa 2 to release.

