Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Starrer Goes On Floors Today, To Begin With Pooja Ceremony

It’s almost been a year since Allu Arjun’s and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa hit the theatres and we can not still get over how big the film turned out to be. Not only did the film end the box office for the year 2021 with a bang, but it also managed to pull a huge pool of audience for the year 2022. The film had a successful 50 days box office run and had collected over 300 crores worldwide. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2.

Advertisement

Yesterday, taking to social media, the makers of Pushpa, Mythri announced the return of Pushpa Raj. They jotted down “ #PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule 😎#PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow💥 India’s most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER ❤️‍🔥Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku”.

Advertisement

The sequel will be helmed by Sukumar.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Yesterday, taking to social media, the lead actress of Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandana shared the same news. Take a look below:

Check out:

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna rang several bells with their chemistry in the film. Their job turned out to be the blockbuster Jodi of the year and fans are excited to watch their pairing on the big screen again. While we are still not over the buzz Pushpa part 1 created, having Pushpa 2 in the first pipeline is exciting for the fans.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Chiranjeevi Assures His Hospital For Cine Workers Will Be Operational By His Next Birthday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram