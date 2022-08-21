Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 is just getting bigger and bigger with each passing day at the box office. The film saw its biggest ever day coming yesterday, and it’s quite amazing considering it was the second Saturday. Now let’s find out how much this Telugu thriller has made so far at ticket windows.

Advertisement

Released on 13th August, the film saw minimal buzz due to a big clash between Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. With two films falling like ninepins and positive word-of-mouth coming into play for the Nikhil Siddhartha starrer, things changed miraculously right from day 2 onwards.

Advertisement

With an increase in the number of screens, the growth in the box office collection was clearly seen. And, as of today, Karthikeya 2 is surpassing even the combined total of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan each day. As per the latest trade reports flowing in, the film has added another 8 crores* yesterday i.e. on day 8. It’s the biggest of all the days so far, and the grand total now stands at 44.80 crores* (Telugu and Hindi). The 50 crore mark will be crossed today and one expects the day to be of 10 crores or more.

Meanwhile, the producer of Karthikeya 2, Abhishek Agarwal took to Twitter and reacted to the love the film is getting from the audience. He wrote, “We made a film with belief in Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to tell the world about the legend and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.”

“In spite of many hurdles, we strove to give you the best cinematic experience and we are glad that you loved the film. Thank you to all our media friends, well-wishers and the audience for making ‘Karthikeya 2’ a blockbuster. Krishna is truth and the truth has won! Thank you!” he added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Dobaaraa Box Office Day 1: Opens Better Than Expected, Can Grow Over The Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram