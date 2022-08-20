Sita Ramam Box Office Collection (Worldwide): Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur Starrer Collects 65 Crore+

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Classical Love Story, Sita Ramam is having a magical run at the box office. The ended its fifteen days run at the box office on a glorious note amassing a sensational 65 crore plus gross along with winning the hearts of the audience across the globe.

After the sensational two weeks run, the movie is having a dream run even in the third week as well despite new releases.

Like no other film in several months, Sita Ramam recorded houseful boards in many centres yesterday on the Krishnashtami holiday. Collections in many centres are excellent even when compared to new releases.

Today and tomorrow collections will be steady as well due to the weekend holidays. US Box Office has also registered stunning numbers. The total of Sita Ramam has gone over $1.15 million gross and it will look to add more this weekend.

The audience and critics are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The Performances of the lead pair – Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi’s excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music, PS Vinod’s stunning visuals, and Swapna Cinema – Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values combined made the movie a classic that will remain in the hearts of audience forever.

