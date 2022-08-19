The team of critically-acclaimed superhit film ‘Sita Ramam’ on Thursday released a one-minute-long behind the scenes video titled ‘The World Behind Sita Ramam’ on YouTube.

The video features clips of the various places where the film was shot, including Sonmarg and Srinagar in J&K, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

The film, which was shot by cinematographers P.S. Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna, received widespread praise for its visuals, which many felt were scenic and poetic in nature.

The love story set against the backdrop of 1965 India-Pakistan war has Dulquer Salmaan playing Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in the snow-clad terrain of Kashmir.

Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role as Afreen, a Pakistani national who loathes India.

While talking about Sita Ramam, the film previously hit the headlines after putting up a good performance at the box office. Besides that, the movie is also receiving critical acclaim from different quarters.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu who saw the movie was so impressed that he took to social media to express his thoughts. “Watched the movie ‘Sita Ramam’. Good acting performances combined with technical expertise have come together to manifest in sheer visual poetry on screen. Unlike routine love stories, this movie has a brave soldier who leads to a plethora of emotions. A must-watch movie for everyone,” Naidu tweeted.

